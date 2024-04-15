Facts

19:41 15.04.2024

Norway working to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems – FM

2 min read
Norway working to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems – FM

 During negotiations between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, further strengthening of Ukrainian air defense was discussed, the ministers said at a joint press conference on Monday.

"The key topic of the negotiations, I will be honest, was air defense systems. Norwegian NASAMS have proven themselves extremely positively in Ukraine, and we are grateful that the Norwegian government is making efforts to ensure that Ukraine has more such systems, but the Norwegian government also has the tools and capabilities to help we need to get Patriot systems from other countries, and we also discussed this topic in depth today," Kuleba said.

Eide, in turn, said Norway is aware of the complexity of the situation in Ukraine, and that air defense is one of the leading topics.

He also said NASAMS has already been mentioned, and Norway is also increasing the production of these advanced rockets, but they are produced not only in Norway, there is a conglomerate of countries that produce them. He said they are working on this and Mr. Kuleba also said that this is not about other countries, how can Norway provide more Patriots, because air defense is crucial in order to protect Ukraine's economy, energy infrastructure, population, and in order to maintain morale, of course, to win only with air defense means not enough, but it is a very important component, he said.

Kuleba said appropriate steps to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems will be taken in the near future.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Minister for his sincere dedication to ensuring that what we talked about today regarding the provision of more air defense assets to Ukraine is carried out. I have no doubt that Norway is doing everything it can from what I heard today. This is all not happens in one day. However, we both have a common understanding that new air defense batteries must be delivered as soon as possible and we have already identified concrete steps that Norway will take, even today, as the minister told me, to move in this direction," Kuleba said.

Tags: #norway #transfer #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

20:28 15.04.2024
Leaders of Ukraine, Norway to sign security agreement at earliest opportunity

Leaders of Ukraine, Norway to sign security agreement at earliest opportunity

18:03 15.04.2024
Kuleba, Norwegian FM discuss expanding program to support Ukraine

Kuleba, Norwegian FM discuss expanding program to support Ukraine

09:19 10.04.2024
Air defense destroy 14 attack UAVs, two X-59 missiles

Air defense destroy 14 attack UAVs, two X-59 missiles

09:51 09.04.2024
Air defense forces destroy 20 of out of 20 Shahed-131/136 attacking Ukraine at night – Oleschuk

Air defense forces destroy 20 of out of 20 Shahed-131/136 attacking Ukraine at night – Oleschuk

09:30 08.04.2024
Air defense destroys 17 attack UAVs, X-59 missile – Air Force

Air defense destroys 17 attack UAVs, X-59 missile – Air Force

14:08 06.04.2024
Pressure on Russian air defense caused by Ukrainian actions leads to Russians' attacking own aircraft - British intelligence

Pressure on Russian air defense caused by Ukrainian actions leads to Russians' attacking own aircraft - British intelligence

09:24 03.04.2024
Air defense forces eliminate 4 out of 4 attack UAVs at night

Air defense forces eliminate 4 out of 4 attack UAVs at night

13:50 01.04.2024
Air defense of Ground Forces destroys 326 air targets in March

Air defense of Ground Forces destroys 326 air targets in March

09:36 01.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sends requests for provision of air defense systems to each country that owns them

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sends requests for provision of air defense systems to each country that owns them

09:57 29.03.2024
Air defense destroys 84 air targets overnight: 58 strike drones, 26 missiles – Air Force Commander

Air defense destroys 84 air targets overnight: 58 strike drones, 26 missiles – Air Force Commander

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

Leaders of Ukraine, Norway to sign security agreement at earliest opportunity

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 mln for production of FPV drones for Ukraine

Occupation forces hit school in Lukyantsi, two people dead, one person wounded

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

Ukraine's rocket forces strike four enemy drone control points

Enemy inflicts 15 missile, 18 air strikes, shells more than 115 settlements of Ukraine

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO with Icelandic counterpart

No civilian infrastructure destroyed after attack on Kropyvnytsky – authorities

Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 mln for production of FPV drones for Ukraine

Russia continues to seek to recruit foreign nationals to join war against Ukraine, trying to avoid further unpopular domestic mobilization measures – UK Defense Intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD