Ukrainian Air Defense destroys 841 air targets over week

During the week, from April 21 to April 27, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 841 air targets, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the Telegram channel.

Among the destroyed targets are 31 X-101/X-55SM cruise missiles; seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; six Kalibr cruise missiles; four X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles; 442 Shahed attack UAVs; 114 reconnaissance UAVs; 237 UAVs of other types

In addition, during the week, the Air Force aircraft carried out about 160 sorties, including more than 90 for fighter air cover and about 50 for fire damage and air support of the troops.

Air Force pilots carried out dozens of airstrikes on enemy positions, using aerial bombs and missiles of various types. Command posts, logistical support facilities, as well as places of accumulation of enemy manpower and military equipment were hit.