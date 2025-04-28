Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:32 28.04.2025

Ukrainian Air Defense destroys 841 air targets over week

1 min read
Ukrainian Air Defense destroys 841 air targets over week

During the week, from April 21 to April 27, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 841 air targets, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the Telegram channel.

Among the destroyed targets are 31 X-101/X-55SM cruise missiles; seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; six Kalibr cruise missiles; four X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles; 442 Shahed attack UAVs; 114 reconnaissance UAVs; 237 UAVs of other types

In addition, during the week, the Air Force aircraft carried out about 160 sorties, including more than 90 for fighter air cover and about 50 for fire damage and air support of the troops.

Air Force pilots carried out dozens of airstrikes on enemy positions, using aerial bombs and missiles of various types. Command posts, logistical support facilities, as well as places of accumulation of enemy manpower and military equipment were hit.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

10:58 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

10:18 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Anti-air defense, planes could be security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Anti-air defense, planes could be security guarantees

20:37 02.04.2025
Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

Unmanned systems forces hit three enemy air defense systems in two weeks

10:02 10.03.2025
Ukraine, Germany sign memo for strengthening capabilities of Ukrainian air defense

Ukraine, Germany sign memo for strengthening capabilities of Ukrainian air defense

13:47 19.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn’t have enough missiles for air defense, we’d like to get license for Patriot missiles

Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn’t have enough missiles for air defense, we’d like to get license for Patriot missiles

11:57 13.02.2025
Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense assistance worth about NOK 1.2 bln

Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense assistance worth about NOK 1.2 bln

11:22 03.02.2025
Ukrainian air defense shoots down more than 2,300 enemy air attack weapons in January

Ukrainian air defense shoots down more than 2,300 enemy air attack weapons in January

12:42 16.01.2025
Air defense operating in center of Kyiv – mayor

Air defense operating in center of Kyiv – mayor

11:37 10.01.2025
Zelenskyy: We’ll work to get all 19 air defense systems faster

Zelenskyy: We’ll work to get all 19 air defense systems faster

09:12 02.01.2025
Air defense shoots down 47 of 72 enemy UAVs, 24 drones lost locally – Air Force

Air defense shoots down 47 of 72 enemy UAVs, 24 drones lost locally – Air Force

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9

Ukraine loses Su-27 fighter, pilot ejects

Yanukovych, his security chief Kobzar sentenced to 15 and 10 years in prison

Ukraine ready to move quickly in diplomacy, but USA can take most tangible steps – Zelenskyy

No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

LATEST

NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

Development Ministry working on creating strategic program to address IDPs’ problems

Several countries express their readiness to ensure ceasefire, not only European ones

Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

White House: Trump makes it clear he wants to see permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not any temporary pauses in military operations

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

Darnitsa passes inspection of Lithuanian regulator for compliance with intl GMP standards

Merz opposes peace in Ukraine on Moscow's terms – media

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

AD
AD