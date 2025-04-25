Shmyhal discusses joint weapons production, economic cooperation with PM of Norway

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings.

The Head of Government noted that Ukraine is deeply grateful for the consistent and principled support that Norway has provided to it since the very beginning of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

"We met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington. We appreciate the $8 billion allocated by Norway this year for Ukraine. It is especially important that the vast majority of these funds are directed to military needs. Over the past two weeks, $1.4 billion has been allocated for artillery ammunition and military training, and two smaller packages for strengthening the healthcare system and rebuilding Ukraine. Thank you for this necessary support," he wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal also discussed joint weapons production with his Norwegian counterpart.

"We discussed joint weapons production. We already have examples of successful cooperation and are determined to expand cooperation. We count on the assistance of the Government of Norway in supporting companies interested in investing in Ukraine. This is an investment not only in Ukrainian defense capabilities, but also in the security of all of Europe. Norway is our important ally. We thank you for co-leadership in the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, as well as active and effective participation in coalitions of air forces, air defense/missile defense, drones and electronic warfare," the head of the Ukrainian government noted.

The Prime Minister thanked the Norwegian government for important assistance and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"We also discussed economic cooperation with the Prime Minister and our efforts to end the war. We appreciate Norway's position on the importance of establishing a just peace. We are grateful to the Norwegian government for important assistance and solidarity with the Ukrainian people," Shmyhal emphasized.