Facts

20:53 12.04.2024

Occupation forces inflict two missile, 72 air strikes, shell more than 110 Ukrainian settlements

1 min read
Occupation forces inflict two missile, 72 air strikes, shell more than 110 Ukrainian settlements

The Russian occupation forces inflicted two missile and 72 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook on Friday.

The enemy also mounted 116 attacks on the Ukrainian defense positions and settlements, using multiple launch rocket systems.

"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, regrettably, there are casualties among the civilian population. Multi-storied and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged," it said.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched air strikes against the vicinities of Sumy in Sumy region, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, and Kurylivka in Kharkiv region, Druzhba and Vremivka in Donetsk region, Robotyne in Zaporizhia region. The occupiers also used aviation against the Ukrainian defense forces in the Bakhmut and Orikhiv axes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery and mortar shelling by the Russian occupiers within 24 hours. In particular, of Semenivka in Chernihiv region, Vorozhba in Sumy region, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk region came under fire.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

19:54 11.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation attacks 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Ukrainian aviation attacks 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

19:57 10.04.2024
Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

10:18 09.04.2024
Defense forces eliminate 850 invaders over day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 850 invaders over day – General Staff

10:00 09.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation attacks seven areas of concentration of enemy forces during day - General Staff

Ukrainian aviation attacks seven areas of concentration of enemy forces during day - General Staff

20:34 08.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation strikes seven enemy concentration areas

Ukrainian aviation strikes seven enemy concentration areas

17:45 08.04.2024
AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

20:38 05.04.2024
Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

20:34 05.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

09:49 04.04.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 670 invaders, 29 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 670 invaders, 29 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

09:17 04.04.2024
Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 20 Shaheds, air defense destroys 11 – General Staff

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 20 Shaheds, air defense destroys 11 – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

Commander of South Operational Command Kovalchuk announces his resignation from his position

After every prisoner swap information appears that gives hope to families of missing persons – Commissioner

The Netherlands provides extra EUR 1 bln in defense assistance, EUR 400 mln for recovery to Ukraine

LATEST

URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

Impossible to fully protect very large facilities only by engineering structures without air defense – Nayyem

Kuleba discusses with Italian counterpart search for air defense systems for Ukraine

At least one person killed, one injured in enemy attack on New York

Private houses, power lines damaged as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Sybiha dismissed as Dpty Head of President's Office

Yermak urges maximum solidarity to most war-affected Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia regions

President focuses attention of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities on energy protection, air defense, job creation, communication with partners

Commissioner for Missing Persons about search posts in social media: There're domestic frauds and enemy instigators

AD
AD
AD
AD