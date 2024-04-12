Occupation forces inflict two missile, 72 air strikes, shell more than 110 Ukrainian settlements

The Russian occupation forces inflicted two missile and 72 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook on Friday.

The enemy also mounted 116 attacks on the Ukrainian defense positions and settlements, using multiple launch rocket systems.

"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, regrettably, there are casualties among the civilian population. Multi-storied and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged," it said.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched air strikes against the vicinities of Sumy in Sumy region, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, and Kurylivka in Kharkiv region, Druzhba and Vremivka in Donetsk region, Robotyne in Zaporizhia region. The occupiers also used aviation against the Ukrainian defense forces in the Bakhmut and Orikhiv axes.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery and mortar shelling by the Russian occupiers within 24 hours. In particular, of Semenivka in Chernihiv region, Vorozhba in Sumy region, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk region came under fire.