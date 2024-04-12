Ukrainian, Japanese Defense Ministers discuss current military needs of Ukraine
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov had a phone conversation with Minister of Defense of Japan Minoru Kihara.
"Thanked Japan for its comprehensive support in our fight against russian aggression. Briefed on the dynamics on the battlefield and on our urgent military needs. Grateful to Japan for participating in the IT coalition and the demining coalition, providing military vehicles and rehabilitating wounded Ukrainian soldiers," Umerov said on Twitter.