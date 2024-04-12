Facts

10:24 12.04.2024

Defense forces destroy 16 out of 17 UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

1 min read
The defense forces destroyed 16 out of 17 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said on his Telegram channel.

"On the night of April 12, 2024, the enemy attacked with 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a guided X-59 air missile from the airspace of the occupied Donetsk region," the message says.

It is emphasized that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the aviation of the Air Forces and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 16 Shahed-type attack UAVs within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky regions.

 

