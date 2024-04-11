Facts

Ukraine, Latvia enter into security agreement

Presidents of Ukraine and Latvia Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Edgars Rinkēvičs signed a security agreement in Vilnius on Thursday.

"Together with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, we just signed a bilateral security agreement between our countries. According to it, Latvia will provide military assistance to Ukraine at the rate of 0.25% of GDP every year," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

"In addition, Latvia undertakes a 10-year commitment to support Ukraine in cyber defense, mine clearance, unmanned technologies and, of course, contributes to our accession to the EU and NATO. Thanks to friendly Latvia! This is exactly the specificity and predictability that our fight for freedom and independence needs," he also wrote.

As noted by head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Latvia is the 9th country to sign such an agreement with Ukraine.

"The first was Great Britain, later agreements were concluded with Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Finland," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #ukraine #latvia

