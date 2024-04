Three civilians were injured in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, as a result of the Russian occupation forces' attack on the vicinity of the town on Tuesday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"The town neighborhood was shelled today. Three people, 53, 64, and 66, were injured. All of them received necessary aid and refused from the hospitalization," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.