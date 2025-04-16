Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:38 16.04.2025

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Russia continues to violate the energy truce and damage Ukrainian power grids, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy.

"In the last 24 hours alone, 3 such violations have been recorded. In particular, a transformer was damaged in the Mykolaiv region. Also, a transformer was damaged as a result of shelling in the vicinity of Kherson. And thirdly, yesterday a power transmission line was damaged in the Poltava region. All this is considered a violation of the energy truce. We are reporting this information to our partners. By the way, during the entire energy truce, Russia has violated this energy truce more than 30 times," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine regularly sends detailed facts about all violations to the capitals of partner states and to the headquarters of international organizations.

Tags: #energy_truce

