Facts
16.04.2025

Anti-corruption authorities report new suspicion to former dpty head of President's Office Smirnov

Anti-corruption authorities report new suspicion to former dpty head of President's Office Smirnov

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported a new suspicion to former Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Smirnov – receiving an illegal benefit in the amount of $100,000 and legalizing illegally acquired funds.

"On April 16, 2025, on the instructions of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, reported a new suspicion to the former deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine. As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in 2019-2021, the high-ranking official legalized illegally acquired funds by building private houses with a total area of ​​​​over 300 square meters, located in a recreational zone in Odesa region," SAPO said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

They did not specify the name of the suspect, but referred to Andriy Smirnov.

According to the SAPO, it was found that the high-ranking official turned to the beneficiary of the company that owned land on the seashore and transferred almost UAH 6.5 million for the construction of facilities.

"Despite the fact that the specified objects were actually used by a high-ranking official, the ownership of them was registered in the name of a company, and after he was notified of the suspicion, it was reregistered in the name of a trustee," the SAPO said.

In addition, according to the information of the prosecutor's office, the SAPO and NABU found out that in 2022, the owner of a construction company asked the top official to assist in the adoption by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine of a decision to cancel the results of the tender, in which another company won, and to ensure the victory of his company.

"In return, he promised the high-ranking official to provide services and work for the construction of one of the houses on the coast for a total amount of $100,000. The high-ranking official agreed to the proposal and, using his official position, fulfilled the obligations assumed. The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine subsequently adopted the 'necessary' decision," the prosecutor's office said.

Thus, as noted in SAPO, today the former deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine is charged with receiving illegal benefits in the amount of $100,000 and legalization of illegally acquired funds, that is, committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 368-5, Parts 1, 2 of Article 209 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The owner of the construction company was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation into the case is ongoing, other persons likely involved in the commission of the crime are being identified.

Smirnov held the position of deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine in 2019-2024.

