21:02 16.04.2025

Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

On the eve of Easter, European Council President António Costa recalled the thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"This Easter, as we come together with loved ones, thousands of Ukrainian children remain separated from theirs – taken from their homes by Russia. I'm joining President Zelenskyy's BringKidsBack initiative to demand their safe return," he said on the X social network on Wednesday.

"There can be no peace without justice – and no justice until all children are at home," Costa said.

As reported with reference to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk, Ukraine has returned about 800 children abducted by Russia. The total number is almost 20,000 children.

Bring Kids Back UA is a Ukrainian humanitarian program, created at the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2023. It unites the efforts of the authorities of Ukraine, other states, international and non-governmental organizations for the return to their homeland of all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in 2022.

