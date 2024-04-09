Facts

18:28 09.04.2024

Occupation forces shell coastal zone in Odesa region, consequences being clarified – South Defense Forces

The Russian occupation forces attacked a coastal recreational area in Odesa region by a ballistic missile, the South Defense Forces have said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Russian forces mounted another insidious attack on Odesa region from the temporarily occupied Crimea, likely by an Iskander-M ballistic missile. A coastal recreational area again came under attack. The consequences are being clarified," the message said.

