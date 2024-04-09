Facts

17:36 09.04.2024

Three people injured, child might be under rubble after Russia's air strike against Kostiantynivka – State Emergency Service

1 min read
Three people injured, child might be under rubble after Russia's air strike against Kostiantynivka – State Emergency Service

The number of people injured as a result of an enemy airstrike against Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, has increased to three, there might be two more people, including a child, under the rubble, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Today, the enemy inflicted an airstrike on a housing area in Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district. At least one person was killed and three people were injured. Rescuers have removed the body of a dead man, born in 1964, from under the rubble," it said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed and two people were injured as a result of the airstrike.

According to preliminary information, there might be two people, including one child, under the rubble, the State Emergency Service said.

"The emergency and rescue operations continue, but due to a threat of repeated attacks, the rescuers have to constantly suspend them for the sake of security of the personnel," it said.

Rescuers have also extinguished a fire in a two-stories house. Twenty-seven private houses, three apartment buildings, two infrastructure facilities, and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the attack.

Tags: #attack

MORE ABOUT

19:14 09.04.2024
Three people injured as Russia shells Slovyansk

Three people injured as Russia shells Slovyansk

18:28 09.04.2024
Occupation forces shell coastal zone in Odesa region, consequences being clarified – South Defense Forces

Occupation forces shell coastal zone in Odesa region, consequences being clarified – South Defense Forces

16:54 09.04.2024
One woman killed as Russia shells Semenivka in Chernihiv region – local authorities

One woman killed as Russia shells Semenivka in Chernihiv region – local authorities

15:52 09.04.2024
At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

15:08 09.04.2024
One person killed, two people injured, two more might be under rubble as Russia strikes Kostiantynivka by air bomb – local authorities

One person killed, two people injured, two more might be under rubble as Russia strikes Kostiantynivka by air bomb – local authorities

20:54 05.04.2024
Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

10:52 29.03.2024
Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

11:58 23.03.2024
Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

Terrorist attack in Moscow planned, deliberate provocation of Russian special services – Intelligence Agency

20:13 21.03.2024
Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

Sixty-nine private houses damaged as result of missile attack in Kyiv region – region’s head

19:39 15.03.2024
Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

AD

HOT NEWS

Three people injured as Russia shells Slovyansk

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

One woman killed as Russia shells Semenivka in Chernihiv region – local authorities

At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

LATEST

Govt terminates agreements with Belarus on cooperation in border regions, interregional and cross-border cooperation

USA provides Ukraine with 5,000 firearms seized during transportation from Iran to Yemen

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

IAEA reports another attack on Zaporizhia NPP site by drones

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

German govt orders another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine – Rheinmetall

Occupation forces attack center of Kharkiv, consequences being clarified – mayor

In Poltava region, number of victims as result of yesterday's missile strike increased to 16, with four children among them

Ukraine, Poland conduct searches in connection with purchase of weapons at inflated prices - NABU

Head of War Dept: It’s known about 54 Ukrainian POWs executed by Russian military

AD
AD
AD
AD