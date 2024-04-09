Three people injured, child might be under rubble after Russia's air strike against Kostiantynivka – State Emergency Service

The number of people injured as a result of an enemy airstrike against Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, has increased to three, there might be two more people, including a child, under the rubble, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Today, the enemy inflicted an airstrike on a housing area in Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district. At least one person was killed and three people were injured. Rescuers have removed the body of a dead man, born in 1964, from under the rubble," it said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed and two people were injured as a result of the airstrike.

According to preliminary information, there might be two people, including one child, under the rubble, the State Emergency Service said.

"The emergency and rescue operations continue, but due to a threat of repeated attacks, the rescuers have to constantly suspend them for the sake of security of the personnel," it said.

Rescuers have also extinguished a fire in a two-stories house. Twenty-seven private houses, three apartment buildings, two infrastructure facilities, and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the attack.