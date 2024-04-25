UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has become the target of mass attacks by Russia: as a result of the strike in Donetsk region, three railway workers were killed, three employees were injured during the attack in Kharkiv region. In Cherkasy region, the railway infrastructure was damaged, without casualties, UZ said in a Telegram message on Thursday.

“Ukrzaliznytsia has become the target of mass attacks by Russia today. As a result of an enemy strike in Donetsk region, three railway workers were killed while doing their work. Four workers received shrapnel wounds and concussions. Now people are hospitalized. Mute grief and irreparable tragedy for the railway family. We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims,” the message reads.

The victims are Bohdan Kovaliov, 26 years old, Serhiy Kuznetsov, 37 years old, Mykhailo Andriyevsky, 26 years old. All three worked as electricians on the railroad.

The occupiers also attacked Kharkiv region, as a result of which three UZ employees were injured. In Cherkasy region, an enemy attack damaged the railway infrastructure, there were no casualties.