Facts

20:10 25.04.2024

UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

1 min read

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has become the target of mass attacks by Russia: as a result of the strike in Donetsk region, three railway workers were killed, three employees were injured during the attack in Kharkiv region. In Cherkasy region, the railway infrastructure was damaged, without casualties, UZ said in a Telegram message on Thursday.

“Ukrzaliznytsia has become the target of mass attacks by Russia today. As a result of an enemy strike in Donetsk region, three railway workers were killed while doing their work. Four workers received shrapnel wounds and concussions. Now people are hospitalized. Mute grief and irreparable tragedy for the railway family. We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims,” the message reads.

The victims are Bohdan Kovaliov, 26 years old, Serhiy Kuznetsov, 37 years old, Mykhailo Andriyevsky, 26 years old. All three worked as electricians on the railroad.

The occupiers also attacked Kharkiv region, as a result of which three UZ employees were injured. In Cherkasy region, an enemy attack damaged the railway infrastructure, there were no casualties.

Tags: #russia #attack #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

19:55 25.04.2024
Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

17:34 23.04.2024
Enemy forces attack Dnipro district, four people injured – local authorities

Enemy forces attack Dnipro district, four people injured – local authorities

17:08 23.04.2024
Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

16:38 23.04.2024
Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

16:26 23.04.2024
Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties reported – local authorities

Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties reported – local authorities

14:25 23.04.2024
As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

20:10 22.04.2024
Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

16:10 22.04.2024
Prosecutors establishing scale of environmental damage after Russian missile attacks on Trypilska TPP

Prosecutors establishing scale of environmental damage after Russian missile attacks on Trypilska TPP

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

20:00 18.04.2024
Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

AD

HOT NEWS

US defense package should be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy's talk with American party leaders

President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

Rada receives Solsky's resignation from post of Minister of Agrarian Policy – Stefanchuk

Zelenskyy responds to Republicans opposed to providing assistance to Ukraine: Money goes, first of all, to US defense sector

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,040 invaders in one day

LATEST

US defense package should be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy's talk with American party leaders

Number of victims as result of enemy strike on Balakliya grown to ten – Synehubov

President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

Number of enemy attack victims in Udachne rises to three, four people injured – Filashkin

URCS volunteers working at HQ for elimination of consequences of Russian missile strike in Smila

Rada receives Solsky's resignation from post of Minister of Agrarian Policy – Stefanchuk

Zelenskyy responds to Republicans opposed to providing assistance to Ukraine: Money goes, first of all, to US defense sector

Invaders shelling Kherson – region’s head

Kuleba welcomes report of OSCE Moscow Mechanism on arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by Russia

Occupation forces attack Balakliya railway station, seven civilians injured – regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD