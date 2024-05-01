Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

Journalists may resume work in the Verkhovna Rada to cover plenary sessions after Easter, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos faction) has said.

"We are doing everything to ensure that journalists return immediately after the Easter holidays for one of the next sessions," he said during the national telethon on Wednesday.

At the same time, the MP emphasized that a limited number of media representatives will be able to work in the parliament building for security reasons during the war.

"Our security capabilities now range from 20 to 30 people at a time [simultaneous stay in the building]," Yurchyshyn said.

According to him, it is planned to rotate journalists by day, "that is, 20 media representatives are admitted on one day, and the remaining 20 the next day."

Yurchyshyn clarified that the condition for the work of journalists in the Verkhovna Rada is "re-accreditation at the time of martial law." He also noted that media outlets that write about the work of parliament will receive accreditation.

As reported, from the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, access of media representatives to the building of the Verkhovna Rada was suspended.