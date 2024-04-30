Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need to speed up supplies in order to "tangibly strengthen the capabilities of our soldiers."

"Today, during the day, there were many meetings on military topics – on the situation at the front, the offensive actions of the occupier and our actions. There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrsky. We also separately discussed with the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov the supply of weapons and communication with partners. We need significant acceleration supplies to significantly enhance the capabilities of our warriors," the president said in a video address on Tuesday.

According to him, "the front should not be dominated by Russian air bombs and assault operations, but by our Ukrainian initiative, air defense, artillery, and our drones."

"We are partly solving this thanks to our production and everyone who helps the defense forces. Particular results have been achieved in relation to drones. I thank each and everyone who works for this, who produces drones, who trains operators, supplies everything necessary," Zelenskyy said.

"We very much count on the promptness of supplies from the United States. This is a supply that should be felt in the destroyed logistics of the occupier. In their fear of being based anywhere in the occupied territory, as well as in our strength. In a strength that must show itself both in Pokrovsky direction and Kurakhiv, Siversk, Lyman, Kupiansk, in the south of the country, everywhere where Russia is pressing and where we must oust it, and wherever there may be new strike threats," he said.