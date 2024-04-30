Facts

21:02 30.04.2024

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need to speed up supplies in order to "tangibly strengthen the capabilities of our soldiers."

"Today, during the day, there were many meetings on military topics – on the situation at the front, the offensive actions of the occupier and our actions. There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrsky. We also separately discussed with the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov the supply of weapons and communication with partners. We need significant acceleration supplies to significantly enhance the capabilities of our warriors," the president said in a video address on Tuesday.

According to him, "the front should not be dominated by Russian air bombs and assault operations, but by our Ukrainian initiative, air defense, artillery, and our drones."

"We are partly solving this thanks to our production and everyone who helps the defense forces. Particular results have been achieved in relation to drones. I thank each and everyone who works for this, who produces drones, who trains operators, supplies everything necessary," Zelenskyy said.

"We very much count on the promptness of supplies from the United States. This is a supply that should be felt in the destroyed logistics of the occupier. In their fear of being based anywhere in the occupied territory, as well as in our strength. In a strength that must show itself both in Pokrovsky direction and Kurakhiv, Siversk, Lyman, Kupiansk, in the south of the country, everywhere where Russia is pressing and where we must oust it, and wherever there may be new strike threats," he said.

Tags: #afu #supply #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:40 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

19:18 30.04.2024
First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

15:40 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

14:10 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to become member of NATO after victory in this war

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to become member of NATO after victory in this war

11:39 30.04.2024
Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visits Irpin

Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visits Irpin

09:24 29.04.2024
Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with U.S. House Minority Leader, invites him to Ukraine

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with U.S. House Minority Leader, invites him to Ukraine

14:55 27.04.2024
World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

16:27 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

14:35 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

18:38 25.04.2024
Zelenskyy responds to Republicans opposed to providing assistance to Ukraine: Money goes, first of all, to US defense sector

Zelenskyy responds to Republicans opposed to providing assistance to Ukraine: Money goes, first of all, to US defense sector

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

There won’t be forced return of Ukrainian citizens of any gender or age to country at war – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to become member of NATO after victory in this war

LATEST

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

Zelenskyy: We believe there will be time when Ukrainian border guards will work safely at all sections of our sovereign state border

Latvia to provide Ukraine with new package of military aid to improve air defense – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD