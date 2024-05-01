Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

The number people injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, increased to eight, the press service of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Kharkiv region. According to the latest updates, two people were killed and eight were injured. There is an 11-year-old boy among those injured," it said on Wednesday.

Earlier, six injured and two dead were reported.

According to preliminary information, the enemy inflicted the strike using D-30 guided aerial bombs. Administrative buildings, private households, and cars were damaged.

The ministry also said that "at around 12:20, the Russian army shelled the village of Leliukivka, Kupyansk district. A 67-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to hospital."