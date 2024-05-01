Facts

18:58 01.05.2024

Property of ex-Minister of Education of Ukraine Tabachnyk, Metropolitan of Russian Orthodox Church Lazar transferred to state management

2 min read
Property of ex-Minister of Education of Ukraine Tabachnyk, Metropolitan of Russian Orthodox Church Lazar transferred to state management

The property of former Minister of Education of Ukraine Dmytro Tabachnyk has been transferred to the management of the State Property Fund (SPF), SPF Chairman Vitaliy Koval said on Telegram.

"The property of pro-Russian former Minister of Education of Ukraine Dmytro Tabachnyk came under the management of the Fund. We are talking about funds in the amount of almost $144,000; five plots of land and an elite house with an area of ​​672.7 square meters in the village of Kozyn, Obukhiv district of Kyiv region; half of an apartment in Kyiv on Yaroslaviv Val Street; the right to compensation for monetary assets in the amount of more than UAH 40 million and the right to a creditor's claim in the amount of more than UAH 191,000," he wrote.

Koval also noted that, by decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, the SPF received property that belonged to former pro-Russian clergyman Rostyslav Shvets (Metropolitan Lazar). This is an apartment in Simferopol and four cars: two Mercedes, a Toyota and a Nissan.

It was previously reported that the decision to recover Tabachnyk's property in favor of the state was made by the HACC in April of this year.

Tabachnyk was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of several convocations, the head of the presidential administration of Ukraine in 1994-1996, served as the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine (from 2010 to February 23, 2014), and Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy.

Tags: #tabachnyk

