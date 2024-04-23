Facts

Enemy forces attack Dnipro district, four people injured – local authorities

Enemy forces attack Dnipro district, four people injured – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces inflicted a missile strike on the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk region, four people were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The enemy attacked the Dnipro district. According to preliminary information, four people were injured as a result of the missile strike. Three men, 34, 48 and 70, and a woman, 72. All of them were hospitalized in moderate condition. Two fires broke out. The information is being updated," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

