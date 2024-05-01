Facts

18:46 01.05.2024

SOE Forests of Ukraine added to list of enterprises critical for economy

1 min read
SOE Forests of Ukraine added to list of enterprises critical for economy

State-owned enterprise Forests of Ukraine was added to the list of business entities of the public sector that are critical for the economy, which should contribute to the improvement of corporate governance, the Ministry of Economy reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a corresponding decision at a meeting on Tuesday, amending Resolution No. 777 on the competitive selection of heads of business entities in the public sector of the economy dated September 3, 2008 and No. 643 on some issues of managing state-owned property during martial law dated May 31, 2022.

"This is the first step towards improving corporate governance, which will allow the company to attract investment. The formation of a supervisory board through a transparent and open competition with the participation of a committee for the appointment of managers, which includes representatives of both government bodies and international organizations, is the next stage for introducing the best standards of corporate governance in the public sector," the message quotes Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev.

SOE Forests of Ukraine is one of the largest forest users in Europe and the largest forest user in Ukraine. It manages 6.6 million hectares of state forest fund lands.

Tags: #forests_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

11:58 31.01.2024
Forests of Ukraine halves fuel costs in 2023, saving about UAH 1 bln

Forests of Ukraine halves fuel costs in 2023, saving about UAH 1 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

LATEST

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

Property of ex-Minister of Education of Ukraine Tabachnyk, Metropolitan of Russian Orthodox Church Lazar transferred to state management

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

Housing subsidy for non-heating season for most Ukrainians to be reassigned automatically – Ministry of Social Policy

URCS volunteers, State Emergency Service rescuers evacuate 84 people amid fire in high-rise building in Vyshgorod

AD
AD
AD
AD