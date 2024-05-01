Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

As a result of a rocket attack on Odesa on Wednesday night, at least three people were killed, three more were injured, and there is damage to civilian infrastructure, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said on Wednesday.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, three people were killed and three others were injured. All necessary medical care is being provided to the victims. There is damage to the civil infrastructure. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims," he wrote on his Telegram channel.