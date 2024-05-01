One person killed as Russian forces shell Kalynove, Donetsk region – local authorities

One person was killed and two people were injured as a result of the Russian occupation forces' attack on Kalynove in the Novohrodivka community, Donetsk region, on Wednesday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"We are updating the final information on the consequences of today's shelling," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The official recalled that the village has been under enemy fire for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, one person was also killed as a result of shelling.

"This is yet another reminder that there are absolutely no safe places in Donetsk region. I am asking everyone to be responsible and get evacuated," he said.