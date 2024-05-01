Facts

19:46 01.05.2024

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

2 min read
Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from the Russian occupation army.

"The flight of mercenaries from Nepal, assigned to military unit 29328 of the Russian Armed Forces, was caused by huge losses in the 'meat assaults,' the cruel attitude of Muscovite field commanders, including extrajudicial executions for refusing to follow orders to face certain death, as well as non-payment of promised money," the agency said.

Groups of Russian invaders are actively searching for fugitives in occupied Ukrainian settlements, in particular in Luhansk region where the personnel of military unit 29328 were located, but, as a rule, this process does not produce results," the agency said on the Telegram channel.

The agency said "the leaders of the Russian motorized rifle military unit in reports and reports 'to the top' explain the desertion of the Nepalese with nonsense about the probable 'departure for their native country due to an earthquake."

"However, getting from the occupied Luhansk region back to Nepal on your own is not an easy task. In addition, for participation in hostilities against Ukraine as part of the Russian army, citizens of Nepal in their state may face prosecution. As a result, the desire to earn 'easy' money has turned into a trap for Nepalese mercenaries, from which there is no safe way out," the agency said.

Tags: #nepal #enemy #gur

MORE ABOUT

15:02 27.04.2024
Russia's Podlet radar stations destroyed – GUR

Russia's Podlet radar stations destroyed – GUR

10:44 26.04.2024
Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

11:07 19.04.2024
GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

13:55 18.04.2024
AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

09:54 12.04.2024
Kremlin sending troops of Russia’s Pacific Fleet to war against Ukraine – GUR

Kremlin sending troops of Russia’s Pacific Fleet to war against Ukraine – GUR

18:03 11.04.2024
GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

09:51 10.04.2024
AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

10:54 09.04.2024
GUR behind drone attack on aviation center in Russian Borisoglebsk – source

GUR behind drone attack on aviation center in Russian Borisoglebsk – source

20:44 08.04.2024
Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

20:15 08.04.2024
Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

LATEST

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

Property of ex-Minister of Education of Ukraine Tabachnyk, Metropolitan of Russian Orthodox Church Lazar transferred to state management

SOE Forests of Ukraine added to list of enterprises critical for economy

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

Housing subsidy for non-heating season for most Ukrainians to be reassigned automatically – Ministry of Social Policy

URCS volunteers, State Emergency Service rescuers evacuate 84 people amid fire in high-rise building in Vyshgorod

AD
AD
AD
AD