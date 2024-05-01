Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs that mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from the Russian occupation army.

"The flight of mercenaries from Nepal, assigned to military unit 29328 of the Russian Armed Forces, was caused by huge losses in the 'meat assaults,' the cruel attitude of Muscovite field commanders, including extrajudicial executions for refusing to follow orders to face certain death, as well as non-payment of promised money," the agency said.

Groups of Russian invaders are actively searching for fugitives in occupied Ukrainian settlements, in particular in Luhansk region where the personnel of military unit 29328 were located, but, as a rule, this process does not produce results," the agency said on the Telegram channel.

The agency said "the leaders of the Russian motorized rifle military unit in reports and reports 'to the top' explain the desertion of the Nepalese with nonsense about the probable 'departure for their native country due to an earthquake."

"However, getting from the occupied Luhansk region back to Nepal on your own is not an easy task. In addition, for participation in hostilities against Ukraine as part of the Russian army, citizens of Nepal in their state may face prosecution. As a result, the desire to earn 'easy' money has turned into a trap for Nepalese mercenaries, from which there is no safe way out," the agency said.