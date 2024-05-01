Number of casualties caused by shelling of Zolochiv rises to six, including child – Synehubov

According to the latest updates, two civilians were killed and six people were injured as a result of an enemy attack by guided air bombs on Zolochiv this morning, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As reported, two people were killed and six civilians, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the official, the deceased are the local residents: a man, 64, and a woman, 38, who were in the car in the area of the enemy strike.

A woman, 74, and a man, 77, were hospitalized with blast traumas in moderate condition.

A 35-year-old man has received outpatient treatment.

Also, a man, 50, a woman, 41, and a boy, 11, were injured. All of them received medical aid.

Administrative premises, a building of Oschadbank, more than 20 cars were damaged and a private house was destroyed as a result of the attack.