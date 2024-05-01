URCS volunteers, State Emergency Service rescuers evacuate 84 people amid fire in high-rise building in Vyshgorod

Volunteers of the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuated 84 people from a high-rise building in Vyshgorod, Kiev region, where a fire broke out.

"Yesterday, volunteers of the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kyiv region, together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, evacuated people from a high-rise building engulfed in smoke... Eighty-four people were evacuated, including 20 children," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

It also said that as a result of the fire on the 18th floor of the high-rise apartment building, there was heavy smoke in the stairwell from the 10th to the 22nd floor. Five volunteers and two units of special transport of the URCS were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the emergency situation. The cause of the fire is currently being established.