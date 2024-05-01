Facts

17:36 01.05.2024

URCS volunteers, State Emergency Service rescuers evacuate 84 people amid fire in high-rise building in Vyshgorod

1 min read
URCS volunteers, State Emergency Service rescuers evacuate 84 people amid fire in high-rise building in Vyshgorod

Volunteers of the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine evacuated 84 people from a high-rise building in Vyshgorod, Kiev region, where a fire broke out.

"Yesterday, volunteers of the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kyiv region, together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, evacuated people from a high-rise building engulfed in smoke... Eighty-four people were evacuated, including 20 children," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

440968635-845245627647309-2068451578296989745-n

It also said that as a result of the fire on the 18th floor of the high-rise apartment building, there was heavy smoke in the stairwell from the 10th to the 22nd floor. Five volunteers and two units of special transport of the URCS were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the emergency situation. The cause of the fire is currently being established.

Tags: #evacuated #vyshgorod #urcs

MORE ABOUT

11:25 01.05.2024
Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations, Dpty PM Vereschuk discuss cooperation with intl donors

Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations, Dpty PM Vereschuk discuss cooperation with intl donors

11:57 26.04.2024
URCS, Social Policy Ministry sign cooperation memo in social services

URCS, Social Policy Ministry sign cooperation memo in social services

19:00 25.04.2024
URCS volunteers working at HQ for elimination of consequences of Russian missile strike in Smila

URCS volunteers working at HQ for elimination of consequences of Russian missile strike in Smila

10:51 25.04.2024
URCS, emergency medical team provide aid to injured employees of State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv

URCS, emergency medical team provide aid to injured employees of State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv

11:34 23.04.2024
URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

13:10 19.04.2024
Maksym Dotsenko: Red Cross is reflection of country's image

Maksym Dotsenko: Red Cross is reflection of country's image

12:42 19.04.2024
URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

11:49 18.04.2024
URCS doesn't communicate with Russian, Belarusian Red Cross organizations – Dotsenko

URCS doesn't communicate with Russian, Belarusian Red Cross organizations – Dotsenko

11:43 18.04.2024
Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

11:32 18.04.2024
Dotsenko: URCS shares experience acquired during war with international partners

Dotsenko: URCS shares experience acquired during war with international partners

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

LATEST

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

Property of ex-Minister of Education of Ukraine Tabachnyk, Metropolitan of Russian Orthodox Church Lazar transferred to state management

SOE Forests of Ukraine added to list of enterprises critical for economy

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

Housing subsidy for non-heating season for most Ukrainians to be reassigned automatically – Ministry of Social Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD