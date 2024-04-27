Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

At around 00:30 on Saturday, the Russian occupation forces attacked the territory of a hospital in Kharkiv's Saltivsky district by two S-300 missiles. The police have documented the consequences of the attack.

"A patient of the hospital, born in 1970, was injured by the wreckage. As a result of the shelling, a non-operating building of the medical facility, the catering unit and the building in which 60 patients and five hospital workers were located at the time of strike were damaged. Patients from damaged premises were transferred to other buildings," the media liaison department of the National Police in Kharkiv region said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.