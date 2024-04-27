Facts

15:17 27.04.2024

Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

1 min read

At around 00:30 on Saturday, the Russian occupation forces attacked the territory of a hospital in Kharkiv's Saltivsky district by two S-300 missiles. The police have documented the consequences of the attack.

"A patient of the hospital, born in 1970, was injured by the wreckage. As a result of the shelling, a non-operating building of the medical facility, the catering unit and the building in which 60 patients and five hospital workers were located at the time of strike were damaged. Patients from damaged premises were transferred to other buildings," the media liaison department of the National Police in Kharkiv region said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #attack #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

15:12 27.04.2024
Enemy attacks energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv regions – Energy Ministry

Enemy attacks energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv regions – Energy Ministry

14:35 27.04.2024
Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

20:10 25.04.2024
UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

18:58 23.04.2024
Shelling by Russians of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in 2022 aimed at causing damage to nuclear facility; they're qualified as ecocide – prosecutor's office

Shelling by Russians of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in 2022 aimed at causing damage to nuclear facility; they're qualified as ecocide – prosecutor's office

17:45 23.04.2024
EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHARKIV – AUTHORITIES

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHARKIV – AUTHORITIES

17:34 23.04.2024
Enemy forces attack Dnipro district, four people injured – local authorities

Enemy forces attack Dnipro district, four people injured – local authorities

17:08 23.04.2024
Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

16:38 23.04.2024
Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

16:26 23.04.2024
Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties reported – local authorities

Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties reported – local authorities

14:25 23.04.2024
As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

MEP von Cramon fears if radicals in European Parliament are stronger after elections, support for Ukraine may decrease

LATEST

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

Two people injured in road accident committed by Brovary official in serious condition, mother with child in moderate condition – Kravchenko

Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

Syrsky informs Ukraine Defense Contact Group about escalating situation at front, Ukraine's needs

Ukraine's Embassy in Slovakia to transfer four underwater drones to State Emergency Service for humanitarian demining

AD
AD
AD
AD