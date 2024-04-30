Facts

18:29 30.04.2024

UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

1 min read
UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

Russia used North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missiles to attack Kharkiv on January 2, which is a violation of the arms embargo on North Korea, Reuters reported on April 29.

According to the agency, three sanctions monitors traveled to Ukraine at the beginning of April to inspect the debris and found no evidence that the missile was made by Russia. They "could not independently identify from where the missile was launched, nor by whom."

The U.N. monitors said the Hwasong-11 series ballistic missiles were first publicly tested by Pyongyang in 2019.

At a U.N. Security Council meeting in February, the U.S. accused Russia of launching North Korea-supplied ballistic missiles against Ukraine on at least nine occasions.

North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions for its ballistic missile and nuclear programs since 2006, and those measures have been strengthened over the years.

Tags: #attack #missiles

MORE ABOUT

19:39 29.04.2024
Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

Two people killed in Odesa due to rocket attack, with child among injured

15:17 27.04.2024
Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

15:12 27.04.2024
Enemy attacks energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv regions – Energy Ministry

Enemy attacks energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv regions – Energy Ministry

14:35 27.04.2024
Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

20:10 25.04.2024
UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

17:34 23.04.2024
Enemy forces attack Dnipro district, four people injured – local authorities

Enemy forces attack Dnipro district, four people injured – local authorities

17:08 23.04.2024
Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

16:38 23.04.2024
Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

16:26 23.04.2024
Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties reported – local authorities

Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties reported – local authorities

14:25 23.04.2024
As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

There won’t be forced return of Ukrainian citizens of any gender or age to country at war – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

AD
AD
AD
AD