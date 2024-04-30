UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

Russia used North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missiles to attack Kharkiv on January 2, which is a violation of the arms embargo on North Korea, Reuters reported on April 29.

According to the agency, three sanctions monitors traveled to Ukraine at the beginning of April to inspect the debris and found no evidence that the missile was made by Russia. They "could not independently identify from where the missile was launched, nor by whom."

The U.N. monitors said the Hwasong-11 series ballistic missiles were first publicly tested by Pyongyang in 2019.

At a U.N. Security Council meeting in February, the U.S. accused Russia of launching North Korea-supplied ballistic missiles against Ukraine on at least nine occasions.

North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions for its ballistic missile and nuclear programs since 2006, and those measures have been strengthened over the years.