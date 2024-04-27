Facts

14:35 27.04.2024

Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

The Russian occupation forces again attacked the gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz group on Saturday morning.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt. The attack will not affect the provision of services to Ukrainian consumers and clients of the group," Naftogaz said on the Telegram channel.

Currently, employees and relevant services are engaged in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Earlier, the Energy Ministry of Ukraine reported another Russia's attack against the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular, the facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions. Equipment was damaged.

Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said that Russia attacked Lviv region using cruise missiles of various types and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. According to the official, three cruise missiles were shot down by the Zakhid (West) Air Command servicemen. At the same time, energy infrastructure facilities in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts were also attacked.

"Units of the State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire. There are destructions," he said.

