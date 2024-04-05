Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

The Russian occupiers carried out 10 missile and 67 air strikes during the day, and also carried out 97 multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were killed and injured. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

About 105 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar fire.