19:42 05.04.2024

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

A decision was made in two territorial communities of Sumy region on the mandatory evacuation of children, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine has said.

"This decision was made due to the security situation. It was agreed upon by members of the Coordination Headquarters on the Mandatory Evacuation of the Population under Martial Law," it said on Friday.

It is planned to remove 297 children from 52 settlements of Sumy region.

According to the statement, the children, along with their parents or other legal representatives, will be evacuated to safe regions.

