Facts

11:17 05.04.2024

SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source


SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source

At least six aircraft of the Russian occupiers were destroyed and eight were damaged as a result of an attack on the Russian Morozovsk airfield in Rostov region carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with the military and Defense Forces, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"Front-line bombers Su-27 and Su-34 were based at the airfield - these are the types of aircraft the Russian Federation uses to drop guided air bombs on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and front-line Ukrainian cities," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to him, as a result of the joint special operation, "at least six Russian aircraft were destroyed, and another eight received significant damage."

In addition, about two dozen Russian military personnel were killed and wounded.

"This is an important special operation that will significantly reduce the combat potential of the Ruscists," he noted.

