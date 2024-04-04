Latvia plans to soon send first batch of drones to Ukraine worth EUR 1 mln – PM

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa says that Latvia plans to soon send the first batch of unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine worth EUR 1 million.

"Latvia continues to make its contribution to supporting Ukraine... In general, Latvia's support for Ukraine already reaches EUR 85 million, and total military support will reach EUR 372 million. As we have already agreed, this will be 0.25% of our GDP," Siliņa said in Thursday at a press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who is on a working visit to Latvia.

According to her, a new package of military assistance to Ukraine is expected in April of this year, in particular material and technical means, ammunition and weapons.

"We are also working within the drone coalition so that Latvia joins, so that drones are manufactured that will be sent to Ukraine. Very soon we plan to send the first drones with a total cost of EUR 1 million. The drones have already been tested, our colleagues have already recognized them as meeting all the requirements," the head of the Latvian government said.

Siliņa also stated that Latvia would contribute EUR 10 million as part of the Czech ammunition procurement initiative.