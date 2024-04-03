Facts

13:19 03.04.2024

Zelenskyy, PM of Japan discuss preparation of security agreement

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, discussed the preparation of a security agreement.

"We discussed with the Prime Minister the state of preparation of a bilateral security agreement based on the results of three rounds of negotiations," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy recalled that "Japan has already provided Ukraine with financial support of more than $12 billion and announced additional assistance for the current year."

"I am personally grateful to the Prime Minister for holding the Japanese-Ukrainian conference in Tokyo in February, at which more than 50 bilateral agreements were signed. We agreed to facilitate their speedy implementation," he also wrote.

The Prime Minister "emphasized the increased sanctions pressure on Russia and the creation of a mechanism for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets."

"In this context, Japan's introduction of the 23rd package of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine is a good example for other international partners," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also informed about Ukraine's need for non-lethal equipment: special equipment for the construction of fortifications, mine clearance and medical evacuation.

