Facts

13:01 03.04.2024

Shmyhal starts working visit to Estonia

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal began his working visit to Estonia with a meeting with deputies of the Estonian parliament, the parties discussed the European integration of Ukraine and cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

"We are starting our visit to Estonia with a meeting with parliamentarians of the Riigikogu led by Speaker Lauri Hussar. We discussed European integration and cooperation in the cyber sphere, because Estonia also has experience in repelling Russian cyberattacks. I thanked for their willingness to help with energy equipment. We talked about our current needs, because Russia continues energy terror," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is closely cooperating with Estonia on the issue of confiscation of Russian assets.

"I thanked Estonia for supporting important resolutions for our country and facilitating the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine," he concluded.

 

Tags: #estonia #shmyhal

