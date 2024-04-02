Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, after the meeting of the ministerial conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" which took place in The Hague (the Netherlands) on Tuesday, said that the current expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity throughout the entire imperialist history of Russia, it is reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Russia is the only empire in the world that escaped decolonization after two world wars in the 20th century. All other empires ceased to exist and were forced to let go of their colonies. Moreover, Russia is the only empire that not only survived to this day, but never I emphasize, I never admitted guilt for my imperial crimes and was not punished for them," Kuleba said.

The minister noted the importance for Europe and the whole world of bringing Russia to justice, since otherwise Russia will continue its war of aggression and atrocities. According to him, bringing Russia to justice will ensure a future without war for Europe.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry especially noted the importance of the political declaration adopted as a result of the conference, which has already been signed by 44 countries, which, in particular, welcomes the discussion on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, as well as income from them in favour of Ukraine. "The document also calls for full responsibility for the crime of aggression. This is an important basis for further work on the creation of a full-fledged Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," Kuleba said.