Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law reducing the mobilization age from 27 to 25 years, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in May 2023.

This follows from the card of the bill on amendments to the law of Ukraine On military duty and military service on the Verkhovna Rada website.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on May 30, 2023 adopted at first reading as a basis and in general draft law on amendments to the law of Ukraine On military duty and military service (reg. No. 9281). The law was developed to reduce the age limit for citizens to register for military conscription from 27 to 25 years of age.

As noted, if the maximum conscription age is reduced to 25 years, conscription commissions will have enough time (one-three years) to implement the fulfilment of military duties by citizens of Ukraine and conscript them for compulsory military service. At the same time, the stay of citizens on the military register of conscripts up to 27 years of age and the need for their annual arrival at territorial recruitment and social support centers in order to confirm the right to a deferment from conscription, as well as undergo medical examinations (examinations) leads to significant financial and material costs.