20:41 01.04.2024

Enemy mounts 7 missile, 61 air attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces mounted seven missile and 61 air arracks on the territory of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook on Monday.

The enemy also shelled the Ukrainian defense positions and settlements 89 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the occupation forces inflicted air strikes on Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Okhrymivka, Kupyansk, Sadove, Tabayivka, Cherneschyna in Kharkiv region, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Orlivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Ocheretyne, Vodiane, Zolota Nyva in Donetsk region, Robotyne in Zaporizhia region, and Mykilske in Kherson region.

The occupiers also used aircraft to attack the Ukrainian defense positions in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivske and Orikhiv directions.

More than 110 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. In particular, Seredyna Buda in Sumy region, Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region were shelled.

