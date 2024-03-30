Facts

14:07 30.03.2024

Occupiers continue to attack positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in six areas, 72 clashes per day on battlefield – General Staff

Russian occupation forces continue to attack the positions of Ukrainian units in six areas, 72 combat clashes took place on the battlefield during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, giving data as of 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

"Over the past day, 72 combat clashes took place," the General Staff said.

Near Lyman, the Ukrainian military repulsed 16 attacks near Terny in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

Near Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military repelled four attacks near Klischiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

Near Avdiyivka, the Ukrainian military repelled 20 attacks near Berdychi, Umanske, Tonenke, Semenivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

Near Novopavlivka, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, HeorHiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 25 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

Near Orichiv, the occupiers launched four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in Staromayorske, Donetsk region and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhia region.

Near Kherson, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River three times in the past day.

