Iryna Mudra, Olena Kovalska appointed dpty heads of President’s Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed deputy heads of the President’s Office Andriy Smyrnov and Oleksiy Dniprov and appointed Iryna Mudra and Olena Kovalska to these positions.

The decrees on these appointments are published on the President's website. Smyrnov supervised legal issues in the President’s Office, while Dniprov supervised the humanitarian sphere.

Mudra worked as Deputy Minister of Justice, Kovalska as Head of the Main Department of Strategic Communications of the Directorate of Information Policy.