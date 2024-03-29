Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

In one day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 820 enemy personnel, eight tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, two MLRS, six air defense systems, 56 UAVs, five cruise missiles, and 57 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to March 29, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 440,790 (820 more) people, tanks - 6,922 (eight more) units, armored combat vehicles - 13,264 (27 more) units, artillery systems - 10,991 (28 more) units, MLRS - 1,023 (two more) units, air defense systems - 735 (six more) units, aircraft - 347 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 8,656 (56 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,022 (five more) units, ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,645 (50 more) units, and special equipment - 1,807 (seven more) units," the message reports posted on Facebook on Friday morning.