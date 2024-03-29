Facts

10:28 29.03.2024

Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

1 min read
Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

In one day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 820 enemy personnel, eight tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, two MLRS, six air defense systems, 56 UAVs, five cruise missiles, and 57 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to March 29, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 440,790 (820 more) people, tanks - 6,922 (eight more) units, armored combat vehicles - 13,264 (27 more) units, artillery systems - 10,991 (28 more) units, MLRS - 1,023 (two more) units, air defense systems - 735 (six more) units, aircraft - 347 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 8,656 (56 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,022 (five more) units, ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,645 (50 more) units, and special equipment - 1,807 (seven more) units," the message reports posted on Facebook on Friday morning. 

Tags: #enemy

MORE ABOUT

10:59 18.03.2024
Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

09:54 16.02.2024
AFU eliminate 1,210 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminate 1,210 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

12:40 21.12.2023
SBU intensifies work behind enemy lines

SBU intensifies work behind enemy lines

16:06 10.11.2023
Enemy does not spare artillery, mortars in east; they have large amount of ammo stored in warehouses

Enemy does not spare artillery, mortars in east; they have large amount of ammo stored in warehouses

19:15 03.07.2023
Maliar: AFU destroying high-priority enemy target every 70 minutes

Maliar: AFU destroying high-priority enemy target every 70 minutes

09:56 30.03.2023
AFU repulses more than 60 enemy attacks in four directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU repulses more than 60 enemy attacks in four directions in past 24 hours – General Staff

12:44 11.03.2023
AFU destroy 1,010 occupiers, ten enemy tanks in past 24 hours

AFU destroy 1,010 occupiers, ten enemy tanks in past 24 hours

11:18 20.07.2022
Enemy has lost 200 people of military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, aircraft over past day

Enemy has lost 200 people of military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, aircraft over past day

10:07 11.05.2022
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

15:36 20.04.2022
AFU repulses ten enemy attacks in Donbas in 24 hours, destroys 12 tanks – Arestovych

AFU repulses ten enemy attacks in Donbas in 24 hours, destroys 12 tanks – Arestovych

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky about need to 'mobilize 500,000': After audit, this figure significantly reduced

Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

Air defense destroys 84 air targets overnight: 58 strike drones, 26 missiles – Air Force Commander

At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Some 2,100 cultural institutions remain in temporarily occupied territories since 2022

Syrsky about need to 'mobilize 500,000': After audit, this figure significantly reduced

Ukraine signs agreement with United States on state debt payments deferral

During Russian attack on Naftogaz facilities on Friday, no casualties or serious damage - Chernyshov

Klymenko: Ten regions of Ukraine attacked overnight, six people seek medical help, incl. child

As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

Air defense destroys 84 air targets overnight: 58 strike drones, 26 missiles – Air Force Commander

At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Ukrainian aviation attacks 14 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

AD
AD
AD
AD