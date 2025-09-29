Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:50 29.09.2025

Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has visited military units on the main front lines, including on the Dobropillia axis.

"Held a meeting with the commanders of units and subdivisions involved in the counter-offensive operation. Thanks to the clearly planned and courageous actions of our troops, some of the enemy units were surrounded," Syrsky wrote in a telegram on Monday.

According to him, the total losses of the occupiers near Dobropillia are 3,185 soldiers, of which 1,769 are irretrievable.

The invaders also lost 969 units of weapons and military equipment.

"During the counter-offensive operation, the area of the liberated territory today is about 175 sq km. In addition, almost 195 sq km. have been cleared of sabotage groups," he said.

As noted, Syrsky gave the necessary instructions to increase the effectiveness of fire destruction of the enemy, in particular at long distances; neutralize enemy sabotage groups in certain areas; improve the quality of interaction between units.

"He also made the necessary decisions for the comprehensive support of units and units participating in combat operations, taking into account the deterioration of weather conditions," he said.

