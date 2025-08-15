Interfax-Ukraine
Ukraine ramps up pressure on Russian invaders as enemy advances blocked

At a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, the situation at the front and ways to strengthen the resilience of the defense and the army were discussed, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

He reported on changes in the operational situation, in particular, on measures to contain Russian troops near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia in Donetsk region. "We are increasing pressure on the occupiers, counteracting the enemy's attempts to advance. The necessary decisions have been made to strengthen these and other directions - in the Donetsk region, in Zaporizhia, etc.," – Syrsky said.

"Our task is to eliminate saboteurs, to destroy the main units of the invader's army, their logistics and rear military capabilities as much as possible, including on Russian territory," he said.

