Russia loses 1,080 people, 113 pieces of special equipment in day

Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 1,080 occupiers, seven tanks, 53 artillery systems, 617 UAVs, as well as 113 vehicles and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Facebook on Monday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 29.09.25 were approximately: personnel - about 1109590 (+1080) people, tanks - 11218 (+7) units, artillery systems - 33284 (+53) units, MLRS - 1504 (+1) units, air defense systems - 1224 (+1) units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 65002 (+617), cruise missiles - 3790 (+43), automotive equipment and tanker trucks - 63151 (+111), special equipment - 3979 (+2)", the message says.

The data is being verified.