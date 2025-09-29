Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 29.09.2025

Russia loses 1,080 people, 113 pieces of special equipment in day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 1,080 occupiers, seven tanks, 53 artillery systems, 617 UAVs, as well as 113 vehicles and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Facebook on Monday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 29.09.25 were approximately: personnel - about 1109590 (+1080) people, tanks - 11218 (+7) units, artillery systems - 33284 (+53) units, MLRS - 1504 (+1) units, air defense systems - 1224 (+1) units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 65002 (+617), cruise missiles - 3790 (+43), automotive equipment and tanker trucks - 63151 (+111), special equipment - 3979 (+2)", the message says.

The data is being verified.

Tags: #losses #enemy

