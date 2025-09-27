Interfax-Ukraine
12:14 27.09.2025

Occupiers lose 970 troops, 93 units of equipment in 24 hours

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

In the last 24 hours, the Defense Forces eliminated 970 occupiers, one tank, one armored vehicle, 39 artillery systems, 362 UAVs, as well as 93 vehicles and units of special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to September 27, 2025 are approximately: personnel – about 1.107 million (970 more), tanks – 11,204 (one more), armored combat vehicles – 23,288 (one more), artillery systems – 33,186 (39 more), MLRS – 1,502 (one more), air defense systems – 1,223 (one more), aircraft – 427 (no change), helicopters – 345 (no change), operational-tactical UAVs – 63,931 (362 more), cruise missiles – 3,747 (no change), ships/boats – 28 (no change), submarines – one (no change), vehicles and fuel tanks – 62,909 (91 more), special equipment – 3,977 (two more),” the General Staff said in the report.

The data is being clarified.

Tags: #losses #enemy

