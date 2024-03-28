Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

Trade should be balanced and mutually beneficial for agricultural producers in Poland and Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a joint statement.

“We have begun a bilateral dialogue on issues of European integration, which should develop in the form of regular working sectoral consultations between the relevant interested ministries, with the aim of helping to strengthen Ukraine’s institutional readiness for EU accession negotiations and supporting the gradual integration of Ukraine into the EU internal market,” the joint statement says.

The parties also confirmed that trade liberalization measures should be designed in such a way as to have a positive impact on the economies of Poland and other EU member states, as well as Ukraine, without destabilizing their markets, and jointly developed mechanisms should monitor trade stability, taking into account changes in the security situation in Ukraine.

In addition, the prime ministers recognized that trade should be balanced and mutually beneficial for agricultural producers in Poland and Ukraine.

“They emphasized that both sides have already made many efforts to establish fair rules for trade in agricultural products between the Republic of Poland and Ukraine, and that further effective dialogue based on mutual understanding is necessary,” the statement said.

Among other things, they agreed to take further steps in finding mutually beneficial solutions, such as verification and control systems for trade in agri-food products.

“Confirmed their readiness to conclude an agreement on the provision of controls at common border checkpoints and cooperation between regulatory authorities, after its approval by the EU Commission, with the aim of launching the exchange of logistics data at individual road checkpoints to create and maintain a transport network that meets the needs, including through the implementation of coordinated infrastructure projects," the statement said.