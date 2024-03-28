Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine and Poland have made progress on lifting the blockade on the border.

"Today I can say that we definitely have progress on lifting the blockade, but the main thing is to resolve all critical issues that lead to such blockades," Shmyhal said at a briefing on the results of Ukrainian–Polish government consultations on Thursday.

The Prime Minister noted that the plan to resolve these issues is being implemented, although not as quickly as the Ukrainian side would like, but "we definitely have positive trends and positive dynamics, it is important to maintain this trend and move on."