Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

A team from several Ukrainian ministries and representatives of professional associations discussed the issues of unblocking the border and finding common positions to resolve the crisis during trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Poland, and the European Union, the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development reported on Facebook.

According to the report, the negotiations lasted more than six hours.

"It was a difficult but frank conversation between ministries and associations. It is important that preliminary solutions have already been discussed, which will be announced so. At the same time, the issue is complex for all parties and requires additional time. I thank each of the partners for their personal involvement in the search for solutions," the press service quoted the words of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky.

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development recalled that the latest wave of protests by Polish farmers began on February 9. Since then, the Ukrainian government has been working to find solutions at both national and international levels.