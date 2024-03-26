Foxtrot opens new store in Kryvy Rih

On March 23, omnichannel retailer Foxtrot opened a new store in the Victory Plaza shopping and entertainment complex in Kryvy Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), expanding the network in the country to 125 outlets, the retailer's press service reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the store has become the fifth facility of the chain in the city, its total area is 1,080 square meters, and lettable area is 800 square meters.

As reported, the retailer's plan for 2024 provides for the opening of 10 new and updated stores in the chain. Four stores have already started operating: new ones in Chernihiv, Odesa and Stryi (Lviv region), and one restored after the shelling in Dnipro.

Foxtrot is one of the largest omnichannel retail chains in Ukraine in terms of the number of stores and sales volumes of electronics and household appliances. As of March 2024, the retailer operates 125 operating stores in 67 cities of Ukraine, including frontline Kherson, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the online platform foxtrot.ua and the mobile application of the same name.

The Foxtrot brand is developed by the Foxtrot group of companies. The co-founders are Valeriy Makovetsky and Hennadiy Vykhodtsev.