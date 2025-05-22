Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

The Goodwine chain will be replenished with a new format Goodwine Care store, the assortment of which will include cosmetics, decor, children's and pet products.

As the company reported in a press release, the new facility will open on May 31 next to the flagship Goodwine store on 9b Mechnykova Street in Kyiv. Opening hours are from 08:00 to 22:00.

The new store will feature hair and body products in the Slow Beauty cosmetic space, children's accessories, toys and cosmetics (Green People, Liewood, Korko, Hoppstar brands, and others); baby food (Holle, Organix, Smileat, Popote, Bio-Zentrale); goods and food for pets (Found My Animal, MiaCara, Chou Chou accessories, and others).

Goodwine was founded in 2006. The chain of wine stores is represented by a flagship point at the Klovska metro station, as well as stores on Obolon and in the Central Universal Department Store in Kyiv. Among the establishments in the Ukrainian capital are also Lucky Restaurant Vinotheque, 101 Wine Bar, Shima sushi point, Yellow Place coffee shop and Bakehouse bakery.

The owner of the Goodwine chain is Bureau of Wines LLC. Its participants in Opendatabot are Volodymyr Shapovalov (62%), Dmytro Krymsky (17.3%), Oksana Barniak (5%), Maksym Vasylevych (4.6%), Ihor Piekh (4.3%), Bureau of Wines Holding LLC (1.7%), Nadiia Savenko, Oleksiy Danylov, Yulia Fesovets, Hanna Makiyevets (hold 1.25% each).

According to the results of 2024, Bureau of Wines increased revenue by 21.3% year-over-year, to UAH 4.5 billion, net profit by 4.7%, to UAH 374.2 million.