Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:57 22.05.2025

Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

2 min read
Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

The Goodwine chain will be replenished with a new format Goodwine Care store, the assortment of which will include cosmetics, decor, children's and pet products.

As the company reported in a press release, the new facility will open on May 31 next to the flagship Goodwine store on 9b Mechnykova Street in Kyiv. Opening hours are from 08:00 to 22:00.

The new store will feature hair and body products in the Slow Beauty cosmetic space, children's accessories, toys and cosmetics (Green People, Liewood, Korko, Hoppstar brands, and others); baby food (Holle, Organix, Smileat, Popote, Bio-Zentrale); goods and food for pets (Found My Animal, MiaCara, Chou Chou accessories, and others).

Goodwine was founded in 2006. The chain of wine stores is represented by a flagship point at the Klovska metro station, as well as stores on Obolon and in the Central Universal Department Store in Kyiv. Among the establishments in the Ukrainian capital are also Lucky Restaurant Vinotheque, 101 Wine Bar, Shima sushi point, Yellow Place coffee shop and Bakehouse bakery.

The owner of the Goodwine chain is Bureau of Wines LLC. Its participants in Opendatabot are Volodymyr Shapovalov (62%), Dmytro Krymsky (17.3%), Oksana Barniak (5%), Maksym Vasylevych (4.6%), Ihor Piekh (4.3%), Bureau of Wines Holding LLC (1.7%), Nadiia Savenko, Oleksiy Danylov, Yulia Fesovets, Hanna Makiyevets (hold 1.25% each).

According to the results of 2024, Bureau of Wines increased revenue by 21.3% year-over-year, to UAH 4.5 billion, net profit by 4.7%, to UAH 374.2 million.

Tags: #kyiv #network #retailer

MORE ABOUT

11:56 07.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian drone attack on Kyiv

10:09 07.05.2025
Two dead and eight injured in attack by enemy drones on Kyiv

Two dead and eight injured in attack by enemy drones on Kyiv

19:09 06.05.2025
Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

09:39 29.04.2025
One person injured due to enemy UAV debris falling in Desniansky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

One person injured due to enemy UAV debris falling in Desniansky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

09:15 25.04.2025
Search work at site of house destroyed by Russians in Kyiv completed

Search work at site of house destroyed by Russians in Kyiv completed

20:23 24.04.2025
Dobrobut health center suffered minor damage from night missile attack, provides free assistance to victims

Dobrobut health center suffered minor damage from night missile attack, provides free assistance to victims

17:54 24.04.2025
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

17:02 24.04.2025
Death toll from Russian missile strike on Kyiv increases to nine people

Death toll from Russian missile strike on Kyiv increases to nine people

14:54 24.04.2025
April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

11:22 24.04.2025
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

HOT NEWS

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

LATEST

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

Marchenko urges G7 to finance AFU as part of integration into European security system

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

Poroshenko and American organization Ukraine Focus hand over ambulances to TRO and Hospitallers

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

AD
AD