Dobrobut health center suffered minor damage from night missile attack, provides free assistance to victims

The Dobrobut health center in Sviatoshyn district of Kyiv is providing free medical assistance to victims of the aggressor's night rocket attack.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed by the healthcare network, Dobrobut center in Sviatoshyn district also suffered minor damage from the night attack.

"The clinic's glass was broken, the ceilings were damaged," Dobrobut said.

As reported, according to the State Emergency Service, the death toll from the Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight reached ten people, 90 injured with varying degrees of injuries: from acute stress reaction to multiple injuries and wounds: fractures, cuts, shrapnel wounds, etc. Among the injured are 12 children aged one and a half to 18 years.